Induction Sealing Machines Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2017-2027

Packaging industry is technology driven. In today’s highly competitive and dynamic marketplace, to achieve the highest revenue, growth packaging manufacturers are embracing the technology, especially filling, forming, sealing, labelling and inspection solutions. Induction sealing, which is widely known as heat sealing uses electromagnetic induction principle. The sealant under cap foil liner automatically gets heated and attached to neck of the bottle. These machines are extensively used in pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, homecare industries. Growing demand for bottle sealing from pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics and food & beverages sectors to drive the global demand for induction sealing machines market. Induction sealing machines market is highly dominated by small scale manufacturers, whose annual revenues falls within US$ 20- 25 Mn. Europe & North America has large number of manufacturers. The trend of shifting manufacturing from Europe & North America to Asia Pacific (APAC) region, especially to India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and China is expected to influence the dynamics of the global induction sealing machines market. Due to their counterfeit protection, tamper evidence and leak-proof features, induction sealing machines are creating their space in majority of packaging and converting companies. Overall the global induction sealing machine market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR, during forecast period.

Induction Sealing Machines: Market Dynamics

Induction sealing machines helps in counterfeit protective packaging for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food & beverages. A statistics show that annually approx. one million people die from consumption of counterfeit medicines. Counterfeit protection is also a major problem in cosmetics where counterfeiting can cause loss of brand equity. Induction sealing is very eco-friendly, because it requires less energy and uses less foil & sealant material compared to conductive sealers. Induction liners in cap sealing acts as hermetic seals, which will not allow oxygen, dust, moisture and other foreign material into the bottles. So, the product shelf-life can be extended up to 10 to 12 weeks. Induction sealers get heated as soon as power on, no wastage of time in heating & cooling. The high speed sealing and less changeover times, no touching or handling will increase packaging productivity. Induction sealing also helps in leak prevention, because they use air tight sealing, which can withstand high pressures. These aforementioned features make induction sealing machines, top choice of packaging manufacturers and converters. Rising intolerance towards plastic is expected to hamper the growth of induction sealing machines market. Overall the market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over forecast period.

Induction Sealing Machines: Market Segmentation

The global induction sealing machines market is segmented on the basis of technology, throughput and end-use. On the basis of technology, the global induction sealing machines market is segmented into manual, semiautomatic and automatic. On the basis of end use, the global induction sealing machines market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, home care & toiletries, sealants & adhesives and others. Food & beverages and pharmaceuticals together is expected to dominate the overall global induction sealing machines market. Cosmetics is expected to grow at a highest growth during the forecast period.

Induction Sealing Machines Market: Regional outlook

Induction sealing machines market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Induction sealing machines market in APEJ is expected to dominate the overall global market. This is due to dominating concentration of global middle class population and their rising demand for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care products.

Induction Sealing Machines Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global Induction sealing machines market are Enercon Industries Corporation, Pillar Technologies, Inc., Zhejiang Brother Packing Machinery Co., Ltd, me.ro S.p.a., Lepel Corporation, KWT Machine Systems Co., Ltd., Relco UK, Y-Fang Sealing Machine Ltd. and others.

