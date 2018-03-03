hide my wp pro

Hide my Wp URLs is tested and works well with most WordPress Themes and Plugins. Plus the plugin is optimized for speed, with an average loading time of 0.03s (faster than 90% of WP plugins). The plugin also comes with extra features to increase the WordPress speed by disabling unused WordPress functions like Emoji, API and more. Plus it does lots more – just see the list below!

Hide My WordPress Plugin Features:

Change/Hide WordPress wp-admin URL,

Change/Hide WordPress wp-login.php,

Add custom /wp-admin and /wp-login URL,

Add custom /wp-includes path,

Add custom /wp-content path,

Random plugins names (WP Multisite support),

Random themes name (WP Multisite support),

Add custom /wp-content/uploads path,

Add custom /wp-content/plugins path,

Add custom author path,

Add custom comment URL,

Add custom category and tags paths,

Hide wp-image and wp-post classes,

Hide Emojicons if you don’t use them,

Disable Rest API access,

Disable Embed scripts,

Disable WLW Manifest scripts,

Support for WordPress Multisite,

Support for Nginx servers,

Support for IIS servers,

Support for LiteSpeed servers,

Support for Apache servers.

