Faith church Pastor Gift Yahaya Set to Release A Gospel music Album This March March

A Living Faith Church Sensational Gospel Minister “Pastor Gift” Drops a Spirit Filled Album titled “Call to Worship”. It is a power-packed worship piece fully loaded. Get ready to launch into the deep for an encounter to experience the marvelous works of the ONE who says it and does it.
Turn on the volume and turn down worldly pressure through this Album.
