​Horn Ok Please 3.0 – Delhi’s Happiest Food Festival is back!

​Delhi’s happiest food festival – Horn Ok Please is back for another round and it’s going to be swankier and jazzier than ever seen before! H.O.P. 3.0 will feature a staggering 150+ stalls including some of the best food trucks, food carts, dessert stalls and a Quirk Bazaar which this time will be featuring 20+ vendors offering stationery, junk jewellery, customised shoes and homemade products, and a Waffle Mart with 200+ varieties of waffles *OMG* going from bubble waffles to freak waffles!

Its way Bigger & Better this time, they have got more themes like the Grub Campus that’s got some of our personal faves from our college days like Maggi, momos, burgers and pasta, the best bit is that most dishes here are under 200 bucks! There is a Kebab Lane also that’s got more than 100+ kinds of kebabs and tikkas prepared on a LIVE BBQ grill! Shake Square, which has 100+ varieties of freakshakes, monster shakes and bubble teas, the Dessert Zone has got a special corner for all the home bakers.

You’ll also spot 25+ homegrown artists keeping things peppy! Right next to the stage are super cool coffee and sangria lounge to chill. Cocktail Bars, beer vendors and a super cool Play Arnea awaits y’all!

And it’s like they knew that there’s so much to look forward to, which can’t all be covered in 2 days, the festival for the first time ever will be spread over 3 days!

P.S. – On the 1st day for students of CBSE 10th & 12th grades, the entry will be absolutely FREE upon showing their board exam admit card!