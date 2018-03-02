WR Food helps the generation has started with safe food and well-being

WR Food, we are the best to produce safe and high-quality food with good ingredients under the slogan making the tastiness even better. Moreover, along with the wellbeing generation that has started with safe food, we have transferred and extended in 2013 June to Jinryang and have raised our company’s image and secured competitiveness by imposing high-tech machines and systems, which has become a stepping stone for our next step to the world market and meal service market.

Woori Nongsan will not stay here, but put effort in consistently developing new products and trying new changes, and furthermore we will do our best to grow as a global company fit for the 21st century in return for your support.

Rice Cake

The production process is equipped hygienically and modernly by the installation of the automatic steam cooker that reenacts the traditional steamer, and the manufacturing method abides by the conventional process to keep the traditional taste.

Flour Rice

The elasticity of gluten is the specialty, sauce soaks in well and it is applicable for various dishes.

Churros

Woori Nongsan churros consists of rice and has raised its chewiness to another level. It is notorious snack that both children and adults can enjoy together.

Pre –Cooked Noodles

This is a noodle product that’s pre-cooked by adding a screw into a cylinder with naengmyun or jjolmyun, narrowing the distance between the cylinder and screw, and causing friction heat to occur through high-speed rotation. By pushing out the noodles through a narrow hole, the noodle density increases and makes a very chewy noodle.

