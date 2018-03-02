Villa Calangute is one of the best rentals of the Indian Ocean

Goa, India 27th of February – Villa Goa, is one of the hottest properties all over Goa, having one of the most luxurious location in the riviera it has attracted tourists since time immemorial. The house is located on the beach near the ocean, and its windows open onto the grandeur of the ocean. The property was visited by numerous stars and has a great history of keeping its customers amazed by providing the most brilliant service one can wish for.

One such experience is definitely the luxury villa Goa. This is one of the staples of the beautiful life on the Goa beaches of the Indian Ocean. Located 30 minutes from the local airport the Vacation house is perfectly secluded from noise and is perfect for people who love getting lost on little paradise Riviera. Aside from the incredibly beautiful and peaceful iguanas, Goa villa is known for caring for their guests like no one other. The Vacation house offers private carts in order for the tourists to get around the incredibly big area of the Vacation house and offers some of the best restaurants in the area. Be sure to be mesmerized by the high ceilings in the lobby rea where you will get to check into the Vacation house. You will notice the outstanding concierge service as well as the unique taste of fresh drinks here to which everyone is invited once he or she is officially a Vacation house resident.

The villa Calangute is very much a kids friendly place, so if you are travelling with your kids be sure they will have as much of a great time as you will. The staff at the villa Calangute is specially trained to acknowledge kids and treat them in the best way they can, so do not worry about the time spent in the kids’ room. There they can play and meet new friends. They will love the Vacation house experience. They will love the fact that the windows open onto the jungle and they will be able to see the wilderness from such a close distance. The One Bedroom Suite accommodates for 4 adults and 2 children and offers LCD TV, and Jacuzzi tubs but more importantly, a private plunge pool, Vacation House, being among the only places in Goa to offer such things.

In conclusion it is indeed a worthy experience which should help you fall in love with Goa, and its stunning beaches on the Riviera.

About company:

Vacation house is the best property on Goa for people looking for high class estates for their amazing Goa vacation.

Website: http://www.villagoa.in/private-pool-villa-calangute.php

Email: reservation@villagoa.in

Telephone: +91 95 95 1000 11