Tooth Implant Sydney Now Announces to Offer High Quality and Affordable Dental Implant

Sydney, New South Wales (webnewswire) February 26, 2018 – Having missing teeth is not only embarrassing but the mouth will deteriorate rapidly if left untreated. Dental implants help you look and feel better, regain your self-esteem, and have a better quality of life. Understanding the importance of dental implants and to help edentulous patients to get high quality and affordable dental implants, Tooth Implant Sydney now proudly offers dental implants Sydney( for just $2850, i.e. dental implants for $1500 and crowns made in Australian labs for $1350.

While addressing the audience, the spokesperson stated, “Dental implants cost in Sydney can be extremely high when compared to the dental implant price in other countries. This difference has led to the emergence of dental tourism and some people opt to travel to foreign countries to take advantage of their cheaper prices for tooth implants. To make the treatment more affordable, we at Tooth Implant Sydney proudly announces to offer dental implants for $1500 and crowns made in Australian labs for $1350 which means you can have a new tooth for $2850. There are no hidden costs! Call us today @ 1300 850 072 to book your appointment.”

Tooth Implant Sydney, the trustworthy dentist provides quality dental implants for the right price. When it comes to dental implants, they only use Australian approved brands. Their implant dentists are well trained and experienced. At Tooth Implants Sydney, they provide the lowest possible dental Implants cost.

The spokesperson also added, “We feel it is important that our patients do not experience hidden fees, or fees for unexplained procedures, and we are happy to provide you with an accurate Sydney dental implants price estimate.”

In Australia, the implant procedure is carried out using dental implants made out of Titanium, a lightweight and non-magnetic metal used in several surgical procedures. This metal is non-corrosive and will not be rejected by the body. Hence, the success rate of placing dental implants made of Titanium is 95 to 98%.

The spokesperson finally concluded the meet by stating, “If you consider yourself a candidate for unique and affordable dental implants, do not wait to call Dr Paulo Pinho. The dental clinic is located at PO Box 1485, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000. To schedule, or to know more information, visit our website, https://toothimplantsydney.com.au”

About Tooth Implant Sydney,

At Tooth Implant Sydney, they have specialists in dental implants and we have invested heavily in modern equipment to guarantee safer and more effective dental implants. For more details, visit https://toothimplantsydney.com.au

Contact Details

Name: Paulo Pinho

Address: PO Box 1485, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000

Phone Number: 1300 850 072

###