PROLIM wins Best MSME Award 2017

“PROLIM PLM company has received the most prestigious Best MSME Award 2017”

March 1, 2018 – Bangalore – PROLIM Solutions India Private Limited is proud to be the winner of INDIA 5000 BEST MSME AWARDS 2017’s award for innovation and an outstanding contribution in quality excellence.

India 5000 awards the PROLIM as the best MSME of the year 2017. This is an independent Business award program judged by a jury panel of expert of benchmark trust, an organizer of the INDIA5000 and audited by TQV. An exclusive ranking of India’s best MSME for their quality excellence is done before awarding a company as the Best MSME of the year.

Prabhu Patil, CEO of PROLIM, said “This is one more milestones for PROLIM Solutions India. It’s a proud moment for us. The award belongs to the PROLIM India Team, who diligently work to build a brand by enlightening the quality of service and support our clients”