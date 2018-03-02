In Delphi, Nestack work to create programs which can run on any Windows version. These programs are also database-friendly and provide access to ORACLE, SQL Server, InterBase, and Firebird. They also support n-tier and client/server architectures.

Nestack have a highly experienced team of qualified Delphi programmers helping numerous customers to develop effective products which range from simple databases to high-end networking-based server applications.

Delphi Programming is the most powerful tool on the market for software developers working within Windows. Delphi can build any form of Windows application such as service and console applications and IIS extensions. However, when it comes to GUI applications and database access options, Delphi is the best tool out there.

Over 1.7 million developers all over the globe have chosen to use Delphi rather than other applications, so it’s no surprise that Delphi is one of the most widely used and respected Rapid Application Development environments around. It makes significant improvement to the speed of desktop, touch, kiosk, workstation, and Web application development without trading out any power or control over programming.

Services:

Delphi-based product development

Delphi application re-engineering

Delphi application migration

Delphi web development

Delphi.NET development

Delphi game development

Delphi application maintenance

Database application development with Delphi

Mobile application development services with Delphi

Delphi enterprise application development

Delphi component development (GUI, FTP, SNMP, FAX, etc)

Delphi 5, 6, 7, 8, Studio 2005 to 2010, XE to XE8, 10, 10.1, 10.2 application support & development

Web development with the use of the Delphi visual (RAD) framework

