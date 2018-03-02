Make your silver things as beautiful with Silver art solution provider in Korea

Daewoo Silver Art Company is the one of the representatives treating companies that specializes in the silverware in South Korea established in 1995. We promise to produce outstanding designs using our credibility and honesty as a foundation.

We also do our best to provide the best products at reasonable prices, complete as, and continue to do our best to please our customers.

We offer high quality silverware, Brassware like silver art VIP gift, home decoration products, Korean Spoon Set, Frame, Kettle, Hand Mirror, Plate, Bowl and on.

Silverware Products are

Spoon set

• Hammered Silver Spoon

• Enamel Flower Spoon

• Line Kumboo Baby Spoon

• Balloon Flower Kumboo

• Hammered Kumboo

• Hammered Solid

• Fan Kumboo

• Jade Heart Kumboo

• Dia Kumboo

• Hammered Line Kumboo and so on.

Kumboo Silver Ice Bucket

• Name -Kumboo Silver Ice Bucket

• Weight (g)-1580Â±10

• Size-150Ã—130

• Quality-Silver

• Use-Kitchenware

• Process-Forging

Kumboo Dish

• Name-Kumboo Dish

• Weight (g)-250Â±10

• Size-170

• Quality-Silver

• Use-Kitchenware

• Process-Forging

Kumboo Bowl Set

• Name – Kumboo Bowl Set

• Weight (g) – 640Â±10

• Size-100Ã—60, 130Ã—60

• Quality-Silver

• Use-Kitchenware

• Process-Forging

Enamel Bowl Set (woman)

• Name -Enamel Bowl Set (woman)

• Weight (g)-640Â±10

• Size-100Ã—60, 130Ã—60

