Global Food Texture Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Food texture agents are food additives which provide food products a particular texture like viscous, softness, thickness, gelling, creaminess, and emulsion. Food texture agents (https://marketresearch.biz/report/food-texture-market/)are used as a food ingredient in many food industries. Food textures agents are used to improve the overall appeal of final products.

Texturing agents are synthetic chemicals or purified natural products with added quantities to enhance the overall appearance. Ingredients used in food textures are starch, gelatin, cellulose derivatives, and algae extracts. Food textures observe broad applications in dairy products, chocolates, jams, ice creams, confectionaries, bakery items, soups, sauces, dressings, and beverages. Consumer awareness and attraction are anticipated to drive the texturing agents demand in future as the increase in appearance triggers large purchase by consumers.

Customers in matured markets are improving their preferences for ready-to-eat products which in turn is pushing frozen food processing. Food textures help in retaining their nutrients and prevent microorganism”s growth which results in increased shelf life. In recent years, healthy diet with its appearance is emerging as an essential factor for manufacturers. Growing consumer demand for low-fat food products coupled with its affordable prices are anticipated to increase antioxidants and fat replacers demand in future.

The global food texture market report has been segmented on the basis of functionalities, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global food texture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In Europe, emulsifiers and additives product are subjected to stringent European Union law estimating their authorized and safety use. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of increasing demand for jams, confectionaries, and jellies. North America food texture market is expected to observed highest demand for food texture products, is foreseen to continue its dominance across the forecast period on account of improving product processing industry in the US country. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to observe the fastest growth owing to development in the retail sector and rise in consumption of packaged food items.

Key players operational in the global market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Cargill Inc., CP Kelco, Estelle Chemicals, FMC Corporation, Ingredion Inc., Naturex, Penford Corporation, and Fiberstar Inc.