[BOERNE, 03/02/2018] — An article in The New York Times reported that medication non-adherence is a longstanding problem, as many patients do not regularly take their prescribed medications. Fortunately, a solution exists for this problem and is offered by Boerne Drug Company. A study published in the American Journal of Managed Care revealed that automated reminders help improve medication adherence.

Small Improvement in Medication Adherence Can Make a Big Difference

Researchers looked at more than 21,000 participants who had heart disease and diabetes and were either soon-to-be-due or overdue to refill a prescription for medicine that reduces stroke or heart attack risk. They then assigned patients at random to receive the enhanced intervention, automated phone call intervention, and the usual care. Enhanced intervention consists of reminder calls and letters for a prescription refill as well as an option to speak with a pharmacist.

The study found that subjects who received enhanced intervention were more likely to have their medications refilled. Moreover, researchers discovered that the average improvement in medication adherence was around two percentage points.

Lead study author Dr. William Vollmer remarked that while the two-percent jump might look small, it could make a significant impact on public health. He adds that improved medication adherence could translate to fewer hospitalizations and heart attacks.

Obtain Refill Reminders Using a Mobile App

Individuals required to take prescribed medication on a regular basis can benefit from the mobile app of Boerne Drug Company. The company’s mobile app sends automated reminders on when to refill and take the necessary medications.

Besides reminder notifications, the app includes these other features:

Access to Valuable Co-Pay Coupons

24/7 Medication Refills without Making a Call

Important Info and News about the User’s Health Conditions and Medications

About Boerne Drug Company

Boerne Drug Company has been serving the communities of Texas Hill, Bandera, Leon Springs, Comfort, Kerrville, and San Antonio counties since 2015. The Texas-based local pharmacy has an experienced pharmacy team who make sure to treat customers like family.

