Audioengine unveils A5+ Premium Wireless Speaker System

AUSTIN, Texas – March 01, 2018 – Audioengine® today announced the A5+ Wireless Music System. The Audioengine 5+ Wireless is an exciting evolution of the award-winning A5 speakers that changed the way we listen to music.

Classic Audioengine sound with wireless streaming

With upgraded aesthetics and A5+ signature sound, A5+ Wireless isn’t just a pair of powered stereo speakers but a smart music system that works with Alexa, Siri, and all other voice activated apps, speakers, and devices – as well as every music app on the planet.

Life is complicated. Listening to your music shouldn’t be.

Easy setup with wireless that works

The A5+ Wireless eliminates the need for a stereo receiver or separate power amp. And setup takes just a few seconds with no apps to download and no wifi hassles. Tidal, Spotify, Pandora, and all your favorite streaming apps play instantly from your phone, tablet, and computer.

Hear the difference

The A5+ Wireless0 delivers the audio performance and thoughtful design expected from Audioengine. Experience stunning stereo sound with aptX-HD, 24-bit upsampling DAC, and extended wireless range.

Audioengine 5 keeps getting better

Small speakers with big sound to fill any room Built-in power amps and hand-built wood cabinets Custom Kevlar woofers and silk tweeters High-fidelity Bluetooth® aptX®-HD wireless No network setup, no app downloads, no hassle Inputs are always ready to go, no buttons to push Front panel volume and metal remote control Subwoofer connection Available in satin black, gloss white, and solid bamboo.

Pricing and availability

The Audioengine 5+ Premium Wireless Music System starts at $499 and can be purchased from over 400 authorized worldwide resellers or online direct at: audioengineusa.com

About Audioengine

Founded in 2005 and based in Austin, TX, Audioengine designs innovative, easy-to-use, and affordable audio gear for all your tunes. Audioengine’s great sound and useful features make it easy to listen to all your favorite music in full stereo from any source.

Reviews and awards: www.audioengineusa.com

Media contact: stu@audioengineusa.com