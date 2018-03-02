Al Falasi Logistical Services Makes Airport Transfer Dubai the Most Memorable Experience

The company maintains high standards and hospitality in meeting the myriad travel requirements of their clients. You can find the logistic company offering you some of the best vehicles for airport transfer Dubai where you can reach to or from the airport to your destination in the most comfortable manner enjoying the luxury features of the vehicle. The Al Falasi limousine services are available to meet both your business and personal travel needs helping you reach your destinations on time and in great style without compromising on your status. Whether you have to transfer 10 guests, 20 guests or 40 guests at a time you can find vehicles suitable to your needs from Al Falasi with a range of stretch limousine, limo SUV or limo buses readily available to cater to the needs of the clients. You can also hire some of the world class vehicles like Rolls Royce, Chevrolet Suburban, Hummer H2 stretcher, Mercedes S class and many more to treat yourself on the special occasions in life. These vehicles are hired the most for weddings, corporate events, romantic evenings, bachelor parties etc to travel and reach the destinations in great comfort and style.

The airport transfer Abu Dhabi services are also offered by Al Falasi where you can just go through their range of vehicles available for the airport transfers and choose one that best suits to your needs. As you hire the vehicle for airport transfer a chauffeur shall welcome you with the meet and greet services and help you with the transfer of your luggage and other belongings to the vehicle before driving you past the heavy traffic roads and tolls to reach your destination as scheduled. You can simply relax and enjoy the travel while the well trained and professional driver shall ensure a safe and comfortable ride for the passengers. The drivers are very polite and friendly offering you services beyond conveyance to assist you regarding any queries about the places in the city. You can also avail the Al Falasi logistical services to offer best transfers to your guests on special events and corporate programs. The vehicles are also a best choice when it comes to sight-seeing tours and shopping in Dubai.

The booking is quite simply where you just need to choose a vehicle and give the details like pickup location, date, time and return drop off location to receive a free quote and vehicle for your services.

Address:

Sheikh Hamdan Building G5,18

Karama

DUBAI

UAE

126267

00971 50 9852818

00971 4 3964718