Advanced Circuits Releases Upgrades To Its Free Pcb Design Software: Pcb Artist® 4.0

Aurora, Colorado (webnewswire) March 2, 2018 – Advanced Circuits, North America’s third largest printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer, has released version 4.0 of PCB Artist®. The free design software offers many features and functionality found in paid PCB design packages without the price tag. PCB Artist® includes advanced layout capabilities, a library of over 500,000 components, and free technical support.

New features include:

– Enhanced Powerplane Thermal Controls for full control of connection parameters to plane layers.

– Spiral Wizard to simplify the creation of inductive coils.

– Automatic Component Rename feature for easy organization and modification of reference designators.

– Native Eagle Import of Schematic (.sch), PCB (.brd), and Library (.lbr) files.

A full download of PCB Artist® and additional information about all its new features can be found on www.4PCB.com.

About Advanced Circuits

Since 1989, Advanced Circuits has been the leading PCB manufacturer specializing in both prototype and production quantities with in-house prototype assembly capabilities. The company provides powerful PCB solutions that range from the simplest designs to the most rigorous requirements for the medical, commercial, defense, and aerospace marketplace. Advanced Circuits is MIL-PRF-31032, MIL-PRF-55110, AS9100D, ISO 9001 Certified, IPC 6012 3/3A, IPC 6018 Class 3 Qualified, and ITAR Registered as well as being DOD contracts ready. The company is well known for its expedited turn-time capabilities including Same Day and Weekend Turns and the industry’s best on-time shipping record. For more information, visit www.4pcb.com or call 800-979-4PCB (4722).

