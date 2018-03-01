YRF’s Sultan Bags Top Honors at Tehran International Sports Film Festival

YRF’s Sultan- an inspiring, underdog tale that became a blockbuster in record time- continues to garner audiences worldwide. With a heartfelt, son of the soil story about a rural Indian wrestler’s struggle to prove himself in a modern sports and entertainment arena, Sultan has gone on to win major awards a the Tehran International Sports Film Festival.

Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Sultan has won the trophy and honorary diploma for the Best Director of Long Narrative. Anushka Sharma has won best actress trophy and honorary diploma in the Long Narrative category. And the film’s hero, the winsome Sultan has won the Best Actor trophy and diploma in the Long Narrative section.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, “Sultan has cut across borders cultures and languages with its powerful story, performances and honest belief in the life changing impact of a sport. The team and I are very thankful to the organizers at Tehran International Sports Film Festival for their appreciation and love.”

Sultan has already made impact with standing ovations and high praise won at the Busan International Film Festival and at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The film’s success at Tehran reiterates it’s universal appeal and the power of cinema in entertaining and engaging with people worldwide.