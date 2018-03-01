Wishing all our readers a very Happy and Healthy Holi

New Delhi, 01 March 2018: At the outset, we wish one and all a very happy and ‘healthy’ Holi. According to the WHO, ‘health’is not the mere absence of disease but a state of physical, mental, spiritual, social, and environmental wellbeing. Holi, therefore, is a classic example of a custom that is celebrated to ensure ‘social health’ in the general society.

The practice of burning Holi a day before the festival of color (called Holika Dahan) signifies burning of all negative thoughts or emotions embedded in the mind. Once this negativity is removed, the spiritual vision opens up or knowledge of consciousness is attained. This further ensures that only positive thoughts remain, which is celebrated as sharing and loving each other, the next day, with colors.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “Everyone is aware of the story behind celebrating Holi – that of King Hiranyakashyapu, his son Prahlada, and his sister Holika. This story has a deep spiritual meaning. Hiranyakashyapu represents ‘ego’, which when takes control, makes one forget about their own consciousness. This makes people think of themselves as a supreme power. The same symbolic representation is seen with Ravana in Ramayana and Kansa in Mahabharata. Holika represents the sum total of the negative forces in the body, which can kill you or harm you, if not controlled in time. Prahlada represents a person with self-realization who is in touch with their consciousness. This consciousness cannot be burned, cut, dried, or made wet by anything. It is imperishable and everlasting.”

Attachment to any of the five senses results in a vicious cycle in which one can get burnt. All negative forces if repressed within the body can burn a person out over a period of time, which is one reason why such emotions should not be suppressed or repressed.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Vice President of CMAAO, said, “Spreading love reduces anger and desires, detaches one from various attachments, reduces greed, and brings humility in a person. Burning ego and other negative qualities also burns the ill feeling amongst each other and makes everybody a friend. During Holi, the practice therefore, is to visit and meet not only your friends but also those people with whom you are not friendly. The festival is an opportunity to spread brotherhood and happiness in the society.”

Playing Holi with water also has a deep spiritual meaning. It basically means removing dirt from each other. Dirt here does not means bodily dirt but mental dirt, which once removed leads to spiritual cleanliness. When you lovingly smear ‘gulal’ (colored powder) on others, they reciprocate with doubled love and affection.

Some take home messages from HCFI.

• Holi is played in the first six months of the year when the state of mind is positive and has more serotonin levels.

• Holi is to make new friends and Diwali is to nurture these friends. It takes over eight attempts to remove negativity from the minds of people (Holasthak, only 8 days in the first half of the year when good work is avoided).

• If played externally, one should play safe Holi.

• Green color has malachite green which can harm eyes. Glass in colors can harm skin. Balloons can cause head injury. Contact lens wearing can harm the eyes. Bhang can harm the heart.