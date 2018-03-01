Wind Power Coatings Market is projected to rise to US$1,801.1 mn by 2025

The vendor landscape of the global wind power coatings market is witnessing the entry of an increasing number of small- and medium-scale companies and a steady rise in the number of innovative products and technologies. The intensity of competition is rising and is likely to rise in the next few years as well, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Key players in the global wind power coatings market are expected to benefit primarily from the investments and government initiatives to increase wind power energy capacity. Prominent players in the wind power coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Hempel Fonden, PPG Industries, Inc., Jotun Group, Teknos Group Oy, 3M Co., and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

According to the report, the wind power coatings market was valued at US$644.2 mn in 2016 and is projected to rise to US$1,801.1 mn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Asia Pacific to Remain Leading Consumer of Wind Power Coatings

Of the key varieties of coatings used in the wind energy sector, including polymer coatings, metal coatings, and ceramic coatings, the segment of polymer coatings segment held the dominant share in the market in 2016 primarily due to the ease of availability and excellent cost to performance ratio. The segment is also likely to outpace other segments over the forecast period and remain the key revenue contributor to the overall market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the dominant share of the global wind power coatings market in 2016, thanks to the rising demand for wind power coatings in the region’s steadily expanding onshore wind turbine industry. China is the leading consumer of wind power coatings in Asia Pacific market owing to the large number of wind farms in the country. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa regional segment is expected to be the most promising regional market in terms of growth pace during the forecast period. Factors such as the easy availability of feed stock and increasing investment in the renewable sector in the region are estimated to boost the wind power coatings market in the region.

Increased Investments in Wind Power Industry to Drive Market

Adhering to stringent commitments to bring a notable reduction in the amount of greenhouse gas emitted from their respective power production industries, government and non-government bodies have started investing more into clean energy industries. The resulting development of the global wind power industry has led to the emergence and positive expansion of several allied industries such as the wind power coatings industry. The global market for wind power coatings is likely to witness expansion in coherence with the positive expansion of the world wind power industry.

