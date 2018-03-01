Third-Party Logistics Market: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Third-Party Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Third-Party Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Third-Party Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Third-Party Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson

CJ Korea Express

Dachser

Damco International

DSV

Expeditors

GEFCO

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Ryder System

SNCF Logistics

Toll Holdings

Agility Logistics

Bollore Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Market segment by Application, Third-Party Logistics can be split into

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Other

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Third-Party Logistics

1.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Third-Party Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Third-Party Logistics Market by Type

1.3.1 B2B

1.3.2 B2C

1.3.3 C2C

1.4 Third-Party Logistics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Manufacturing

1.4.2 Consumer Goods

1.4.3 Retail

1.4.4 Automotive

1.4.5 Food and Beverage

1.4.6 Other

2 Global Third-Party Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CEVA Logistics

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Third-Party Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 DB Schenker

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Third-Party Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Third-Party Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Deutsche Post DHL

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Third-Party Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Kuehne + Nagel

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Third-Party Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

…

