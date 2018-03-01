The South African carbon composites market is expected to grow by CAGR of 2.7% from 2018 to 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the South Africa carbon composites market looks good with opportunities in aerospace/defense, transportation, and other industries. The end product market such as fuselage components, helicopter rotor blade, car & bike wheels, fuel tanks made with carbon composites in South Africa is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018 to 2023.

In this market, aerospace/defense, transportation, sporting goods, and marine are the major end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that aerospace/defense is expected to remain the largest segment by both value and volume. The aerospace/defense segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by growing export of composite components in advanced aircraft designs.

Carbon fiber market includes both forms of material which are consumed directly as well as intermediate materials. Prepreg and fabric are the leading forms of carbon fiber intermediate materials. In terms of material, carbon fiber prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment due to its growing application area in aerospace/defense.

In South Africa, small tow carbon fiber holds the major share by volume and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Some of the strategic initiatives adopted for the growth of carbon composites market in South Africa are developing alliances across the supply chain, and creating an attractive business environment for global corporate investment. Toray Industries Inc., Gurit, SEARTEX GmbH & Co. KG., TenCate Advanced Composites, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon Group, and Teijin are among the major suppliers of carbon fiber, fabric, and prepreg in South Africa.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the South African carbon fiber composites market by end use industry and carbon fiber by tow size. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the South Africa Carbon Composites Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the South Africa carbon composites market, as follows:

Carbon composites end product Market by End Use Industry [Value ($M)] shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Aerospace/Defense

• Transportation

• Others

Carbon fiber prepreg market by End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Aerospace/Defense

• Transportation

• Others

Carbon fiber fabric market by End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Aerospace/Defense

• Transportation

• Others

This 115-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Advanced Materials Reports, Composite Materials Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.

This report answers following 5 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the South Africa carbon composites market by end use industry (aerospace/defense, transportation, and others)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.5 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?