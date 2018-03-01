Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer 2017- 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

SNG is a fuel gas that can be produced from renewable sources and fossil fuels such as biofuels and coal. It serves as a substitute for natural gas, and is ideal for transmission in natural gas pipelines. It is produced via gasification of coal and or biomass followed by methanation. SNG is also known as green gas and can be converted from coal through five processes: steam-oxygen gasification, catalytic steam gasification, hydrogasification, underground steam-oxygen gasification, and underground hydrogasification.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1602838

Restricted supply and high price of natural gas are driving the demand for SNG. Increase in government initiatives to invest significantly in the production of renewable energy sources to curb carbon emissions and ensure a stable supply of energy and inventiveness pertaining to waste management are estimated to propel the global SNG market. However, high cost involved in establishing an SNG plant and increase in prices of fossil fuel are expected to hamper the SNG market during the forecast period. SNG is a solution for medium to long term and has wide scope in bio-SNG production. Bio-SNG is produced in a manner similar to SNG; however, it is made through the gasification of biomass such as forestry residues or energy crops.

Based on source, the SNG market can be segmented into coal, biomass, solid?waste, and others. Synthetic?natural?gas?or?substitute?natural?gas?is?an?artificially?produced?version?of?natural gas. SNG can be produced from coal, biomass, petroleum coke, and solid waste. The?carbon?containing?mass?is?gasified, resulting in?syngas?that can be?then converted?to?methane, the?major?component?of?natural?gas. The coal segment is anticipated to dominate the SNG market, as coal helps lower natural gas imports and stabilizes fuel prices.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1602838/synthetic-natural-gas-sng-market-research-reports

In terms of application, the SNG market can be split into residential, commercial, and industrial. SNG has a vast potential market; any application that currently uses natural gas could use SNG. Gasification is widely used on-site in industrial applications to produce SNG and electricity, allowing continued operation of natural gas equipment but from a coal source. Thus, the industrial segment is also projected to account for key share of the SNG market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the SNG market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Rise in demand for SNG in countries such as China, Japan, and India is significantly boosting the market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and Middle East & Africa also account for major share of the SNG market. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for SNG in key applications such as industrial and commercial. The SNG market in North America is estimated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period owing to the rise in adoption of alternatives and renewable energy sources in the U.S. and Canada.

Global players are adopting research and development strategies and engaging in technological advancements in order to produce SNG and bio-SNG. Prominent companies operating in the SNG market include Dakota Gasification Company, ZSW, Air Liquide, and TransTech Energy, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/1602838

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz