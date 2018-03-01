Smart Speakers 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at High CAGR and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, The high growth in the Asian countries and increasing demand for consumer electronic products are expected to drive the market of smart speakers. In the last few years, the IT industry has been growing rapidly. New technologies are being developed; companies are investing billions of dollars into the research & development sectors. These are the reasons which are pushing the overall growth of the market. Other factors such as increase in number of smart homes are also expected to propel the market growth in upcoming future. Also, rise in wireless streaming of audio content, hassle free maintenance, increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and high preference for wireless technology are driving the growth of the smart speakers market. Various government initiatives undertaken are helping the market to grow at a fast pace. The restraining factors towards the growth of the market are range, power and compatibility with traditional speakers.

As we know, a smart speaker is a type of wireless speaker and smart devices that utilize Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. These speakers receive audio signals by using radio frequencies which is different from the operation of a traditional system. Easy to carry and operate and various other benefits associated with smart speakers are driving the market.

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the of smart speakers market into product type, connectivity, application and regions. By product type, the market has been bifurcated into single-speakers, double-speakers and multi-speaker. On the basis of connectivity, the market has been segmented into- Wi-Fi enabled speakers, Bluetooth enabled speakers, NFC enabled speakers among others. On the basis of application, the market includes- personal use and commercial use.

Smart Speakers Market has been valued at USD 9 billion by the end of forecast period with 36% of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

The key players of global smart speakers market report include Beats Electronics (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Limited (Korea), Harman (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Altec Lansing (U.S.), Avnera Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic (Japan) , D&M Holdings, Inc (Japan) and Sharp Corporation (Japan) among others.

Latest /Industry News

February 2018, Facebook’s smart speakers will be launching by July and are code named Aloha and Fiona. The devices, codenamed Aloha and Fiona, will be outfitted with 15-inch touchscreens and aimed at helping family and friends stay in touch. Meanwhile the facial recognition technology would be housed in a wide-angle lens on the front of the device that’s capable of identifying users to instantly log them into Facebook.

December, 2017, Qualcomm snapdragon for smart speakers. It’s Qualcomm’s Voice Interaction Reference Design, a smart speaker running on the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Qualcomm has included its voice UI technology system, Aqstic, The Snapdragon 845 has improved always-on keyword detection over previous models: for smartphones, one of the big benefits there is a reduction in power consumption while constantly listening out for a trigger word. This addition of the powerful chip on a smart speaker is certainly going to increase the competition among the big rivals like Samsung and Huawei, which are having their own chipset manufacturing units and possess the digital assistant capabilities. By region, the Asia Pacific is having a huge growth opportunity due presence of large tech giants.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows U.S. accounts for the largest market share, majorly due to increase in number of smart homes, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and government policies. Also, Asian countries such as Japan and Korea are expected to grow at a fast pace, majorly due to advancement in the IT industry and investments in research & development sector.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Smart Speakers Global Market – Segmentation

By product type, the market is segmented into single speakers, double speakers and multi speakers.

By connectivity, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Near Field communication (NFC) among others.

By application, the market is segmented into, personal use and commercial use.