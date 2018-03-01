Scope announces participation in the NFAIS 60th Annual Conference as a sponsor

Chennai, India, February 22, 2018: Scope e-Knowledge Center (Scope), a leading provider of knowledge services, today announced its participation at the forthcoming NFAIS 60th Annual Conference—a leading-edge conference that explores the open, global, and collaborative transformation of information. This year, the three-day event will be held on February 28– March 2, 2018 at the Hilton Alexandria Old Town, Virginia, USA.

Richard Kobel (Rich), Vice President, Business Development, USA, will represent Scope at the NFAIS Annual Conference. He will be showcasing Scope’s leadership in enabling publishers, information providers and global enterprises build and enhance new digital content products at the event.

“Our attendance at NFAIS Conference underscores our dedication to help publishers, information product managers and enterprise content managers reshape their strategies and best practices to adapt to the dramatically-changing business landscape,” said Rich. “As an award winning services partner to publishers and information providers worldwide, the NFAIS conference offers Scope an opportunity to familiarize them with related services such as taxonomy and ontology development, deep indexing and tagging of content and data assets, web crawling and data harvesting, and metadata enhancement,” he added.

Rich, will be available at the Scope stand for additional inquiries and in-booth presentations throughout the event. An appointment can be made in advance by calling +1 631 375 1555 or writing to him directly at rkobel@scopeknowledge.com.

About the Conference:

The NFAIS 2018 Annual Conference will examine where we have been, the forces that impact future directions, who the players are, and how we create a future where the researchers gain value through the roles each stakeholder plays toward a successful transformation. The conference takes an in-depth view of this information transformation, and the drive towards more open, global, and collaborative.

