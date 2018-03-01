Report on Substation Automation Market Segmentation and Analysis 2023

Market Scenario:

The global substation automation market is growing rapidly. The increasing demand of distributed intelligence is propelling the market growth of application development. For instance, the companies are investing in substation automation which is widely used for the utility industry. The growing urbanization along with increasing demand of electricity is boosting the demand of substation automation market. These controllers are widely used in the utility industry. The real time automation controller which is boosting the demand of substation automation market. These automation controller are rugged, reliable to use and reduces training and flexible for application. It is integrated with human-machine interface which offer offer comprehensive data visualization.

The global substation automation market is segmented into component, module, communication channel, industry, and region. The component is sub-segmented into recloser controller, capacitor bank controller, smart meter, load tap controller and others. The module is sub-segmented into SCADA, intelligent electronic device, communication network and others. The communication channel segment is sub-segmented into Ethernet, copper wire communication, power line communication, optical fiber communication and others. The industry is sub-segmented into utility, transportation, mining, steel, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global substation automation market are Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), Tropos Network (U.S.), EATON Corp. (U.S.), Encore Networks (U.S.), Grid Net (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Industries (U.S.), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Power System Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Axiomtek Co. Ltd (Taiwan),Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Ametek (U.S.), SAE IT-systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

Global Substation Automation Market Segmentation

Segments

The substation automation market is categorized on the basis of application as transmission and distribution. On the basis of types the market has been segmented as new and retrofit. On the basis of components the market has been segmented as hardware, software and services.

Regional Analysis of Substation Automation Market

North America is one of the leading markets for the substation automation market. Increasing activities revolving around smart grid infrastructure is one of the major factors that is boosting the demand in the developed nations. Asia-pacific is another growing market mainly due to the infrastructural activities and major electrification projects in the near future.

Competitive Analysis

The global substation automation market appears to be extremely competitive. In order to target, segment, and position their sensors into the global market and to drive the market growth, the companies have to come up with advanced technological solutions to maintain themselves in the competitive landscape. Market leaders are investing in research and development for innovating their products continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, and cost-effective product portfolio.

