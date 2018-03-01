Peanut Butter Market Forecast to 2022: World Industry Growth, Share, Size and Trends

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2018-2023 UK Peanut Butter Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Peanut Butter market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in UK, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In UK market, the top players include

• Procter & Gamble

• Unilever

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• Boulder Brands

• Kraft Canada

• Algood Food Company

Split by product types/category, covering

• Regular Peanut Butter

• Low Sodium Peanut Butter

• Low Sugar Peanut Butter

• Others

Split by applications/end use industries, covers

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Retailers

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Peanut Butter Market Overview

2 UK Peanut Butter Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

3 UK Peanut Butter Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4 UK Peanut Butter Players Profiles and Sales Data

5 UK Peanut Butter Market Forecast (2018-2023)

6 Production Cost Analysis of Peanut Butter

7 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9 Market Influences Factors Analysis

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

