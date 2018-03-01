Orient Automatic ER27006B Mens Watch: A Grandmaster among Affordable Dress Watches

What you’ll like the most

The Orient Automatic ER27006B Mens Watch brings ‘little some things’ for everyone! Those who prefer an unobtrusive look will find it here; the tech-obsessed will be delighted with the in-house, Caliber 48743 automatic, self-winding mechanical movement with 40 hours of power reserve. It’s not mesmerizing, but it is way above the usual.

Stunning visuals

The black dial with silver applied hour markers put a sharp and shiny, deep contrast to the Orient Automatic ER27006B Mens Watch. Its solid screw-in case back, gleaming body and the mineral crystal are a strong and compact package, mounted with a black leather strap with a shining, steel buckle. It makes the Orient Automatic ER27006B Mens Watch a great item to wear in the office as much as to a very formal dinner in black tux. It is nice and thin and sits well on all wrist sizes that fit into the normal range.

Class and category

The Orient Symphony – a name that goes around for the Orient Automatic ER27006B Mens Watch within the communities – is something one may consider to be the most versatile. It forms a part of an entirely classic collection and can be worn with just about anything. It reflects the heritage and experience of Orient as a watch maker – to be more precise, as a mechanical watch maker. Its classic styling embodies the long-standing traditions in refined details. The dauphine hands for example; also the classic index markers! Together, they stand out and bring the Orient Automatic ER27006B Mens Watch its sharp classic appeal.

Most likeable points:

• The nice, traditional dress watch look.



• A good proportion. Wholly and of the components with respect to each other.

• A highly symmetrical design.

• Moderately-sized dial elements.

• Minimal visible signatures (Orient logo, Automatic and Water Resist). Stylishly small, italic fonts enhance its classical look further.

• Gleaming stainless steel, beveled as required into a blemish-free finish. The beveling makes the watch face pretty dimensional with soft angles that reflect light in different directions. It makes up quite a bit for the lume-less configuration.

• There’s great alignment between the hands’ the index and the markers. The 3’O clock date window is very beneficial to stop the watch face from going bland and monotonous.

End thoughts:

All in all, the Orient Automatic Mens Watch is a nicely done combination of various elements complimenting each other in harmony. The kind that symphonies often play!

Bottom line: The Montre Orient Automatic Power Reserve Mens Watch is undoubtedly one of the Orient masterpieces that are based on the concept of a ‘dress-watch’. It’s fairly simple, with great details and a great depth to the dial. All-in-all – a robust, extra-exciting mix!