Mobile BI Market Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Business Intelligence consists of applications, tools, and data, which are used by enterprises to support the collection, data analysis, and presentation. In other words, it assists enterprises to analyze and summarize a large amount of existing data into useful information. BI technologies also provide the past, current and predictive views of business operations. It includes functions like data mining, analytics, reporting, predictive analysis i.e. it analyzes the past and current facts to predict the future. Mobile BI is the application or web page that widens desktop business intelligence applications so they can be used on mobiles also.

MOBILE BI MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market by type

• Software

• Services

Market by service

• Managed services

• Professional services

• Consulting services

• Deployment and Integration.

• Support and Maintenance

Market by business function

• Marketing

• Sales

• Operations

• IT

• Finance

• Human Resource

Market by application

• Fraud and security management

• Sales and marketing management

• Customer and engagement analysis

• Supply chain management and procurement

• Predictive asset maintenance

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Operations and management

• Others

Market by organizational size

• Small and medium-sized enterprises

• Large enterprises

Market by industry vertical

• Banking, financial, services and insurance

• Telecommunications and IT

• Retail and e-Commerce

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Energy and utilities

• Media and entertainment

• Transportations and logistics

• Others

KEY MARKET PLAYER

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• Tableau Software

• Information Builders

• TIBCO Software

• Yellowfin International Pvt Ltd

• Qlik Technologies

• MicroStrategy