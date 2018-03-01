JTL America Offers Businesses Multiple Types of Chemical Testing for Better Quality Products

JTL America provides chemical testing services, an efficient way for businesses to maintain regulatory compliance in the manufacturing of their products.

[FORT WAYNE, 03/01/2018] – In an effort to help companies keep the consistency of quality in the items they manufacture, JTL America offers clients multiple types of chemical tests for their products.

Chemical testing is one of the most effective and efficient way to analyze the composition of the different substances and materials they use for their products.

Different Types of Chemical Analysis

In order to provide more accurate and comprehensive results, JTL America offers businesses different methods of testing for various purposes:

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy, or ICP-MS, is a technique used to measure the different elements in the same sample. This type of testing provides businesses an insight into their product’s molecular structure, total concentration, and speciation, among other things.

Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy, or ICP-AES, is the preferred technique in the analysis of trace, minor, and major elements in geological samples such as rocks and minerals, along with organic and synthetic materials, and experimental solutions.

Glow Discharge Optical Emission Spectroscopy, or GD-OES, is used to perform chemical analyses of both metallic and non-metallic solid materials. This type of testing allows businesses to evaluate the composition of the chemical elements in their products, along with the layer structure and thickness.

How JTL America’s Chemical Testing Helps Businesses

Industrial companies have to follow strict regulations in the chemical makeup of their products and services. Through JTL America’s comprehensive chemical tests, companies can make sure that the substances used in the production of items, or in the execution of services, meets and maintains regulatory compliance in their respective field.

By using state-of-the-art analytical equipment and techniques, JTL America is able to provide accurate chemical composition analysis. This, in turn, helps clients meet their products standards and quality control requirements.

About JTL America

JTL America is the product of the collaboration between two industrial testing and quality control companies: A-Kit Inc., and Knight Mechanical Testing. Their combined expertise formed JTL America in 2017. Although a fairly new company, JTL America boasts an in-house staff of engineers with decades of experience in quality control and industrial testing.

Visit them today at https://jtlamerica.com to find out how JTL America can give your company a competitive edge in your industry.