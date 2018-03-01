Indonesia Catering Market Outlook to 2022 – Ken Research

The report titled “Indonesia Catering Market Outlook to 2022 – by Hotel and Wedding Halls Catering, In-Flight Catering, Industrial Catering, Educational Catering, Healthcare Catering, Railway Catering” provides a comprehensive analysis of Indonesia catering market introduction & size, current stage, business profitability, government regulations, vendor selection parameters, value chain analysis & market ecosystem and market segmentations by sector (Hospitality Catering Sector, In-Flight Catering, Manufacturing/Oil& Gas/Mining Catering Sector, Educational Catering, Healthcare Catering and Others) and hospitality catering sector segmentation by type of entity (5 Star, 4 star, 3 Star and Wedding & Event Halls). The report covers a complete snapshot on in-flight catering, railway catering, event planning and destination wedding including various diverse parameters such as their catering value chain, average cost charged per meal/per person, number of wedding events & MICE events organized, sample menus, major players and others. The report provides a competition scenario of the industry including competition stage and company positioning, competition parameters by sector, heat maps and case studies of major players including industrial catering companies, pure play/event caterers, wedding /event halls, 5 star hotels, 4 star hotels and 3 star hotels in Indonesia.

The report also covers SWOT analysis along with analyst recommendations. The report is useful for major industrial caterers, pure play catering companies, in-flight catering companies, major hotels and wedding halls, industry consultants, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Market Size and Overview

Indonesia catering market revenue has grown from USD ~ million in 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017, attaining a robust CAGR of ~% during the second half of review period (2014-2017) as compared to ~% during the first half (2012-2014). The market witnessed a robust CAGR of ~% during the entire review period (2012-2017). The market is currently placed in medium growth stage with strong possibility for further growth at a faster pace. Profitability associated with catering is highly correlated with multiple factors such as food quality and premium cuisine type during various individual events & its effective interpretation, cost reduction related to transportation of raw materials, minimization of wastage, sustaining & expanding client relationships, engaged with multiple event halls with different capacities, efficient & effective service provided amongst various others. Estimated profitability range for event and pure-play caterers has been analyzed to be ~% in 2017. The number of healthcare centers in the country has increased from ~ in 2012 to ~ in 2017. Similarly, the number of private hospitals expanded from ~ to ~ during 2012-2017. The number of MICE events being organized increased from ~ to ~ within one year by the end of 2016. The total number of registered weddings in the country reached a mark of ~ by the end of 2017. The total number of foreign tourists has surged to reach ~ million international arrivals in 2017 as compared to ~ million in 2012. All of the above mentioned factors along with ease of doing business and conductive work environment in the country have affected the catering market demand positively in Indonesia.

Market Segmentation by Sector

Hotels & Wedding Halls: Hospitality sector constituting of hotels & wedding halls have contributed ~% to the total revenue generated through catering in 2017. This sector includes various entities such as 5 star, 4 star, and 3 star hotels along with wedding halls & events halls indulged in organizing various types of events requiring catering services. Price charged per person is as high as IDR ~ – IDR ~ per person in 5-star hotels for weddings and IDR ~ per person for corporate events. On an average, more than ~ weddings & more than ~ corporate events are being organized in 5-star hotels per month across Indonesia. Some of the major hotel clusters are located in Bali, West Java, Jakarta, and Central Java amongst others. Ayana Resort and Spa, Alila Jakarta, Conrad Bali, The Mulia, The Royal Santrian, Hard Rock Hotel have been some of the major players in 2017.

In-Flight Catering Sector: In-flight catering sector has acquired ~% revenue share of total Indonesia catering market in 2017. In-flight caterers have particularly been benefitted by the continuous growth in tourism sector of the country. CAS Group (Food) and Aerofood have dominated the in-flight catering market in terms of clientele and hold numerous strategic tie-ups with major domestic and international flights. Average price charged by CAS Food is IDR ~ per meal, serving upto ~ meals per day in 2017. Aerofood caters to major airlines in the country including Hong Kong Airlines, JAL, Air China, Emirates, China Airlines, Silk Air, Philippines Airlines, Air New Zealand, Express Air, and others.

Industrial Catering: Industrial caterers primarily facilitate catering requirements of various remotely located industries including manufacturing plants, factory & mining sites and oil & gas stations. This sector accounts for the third highest contribution with ~% revenue share in the overall market. There are about ~ industrial caterers present in the country with CAS Food, PSU Payasirya, Indocater being the major players charging about IDR ~ per meal, on an average.

Education Catering Sector: Market players offering catering services to educational institutions such as schools and universities in the country accounted for ~% to the overall revenue generated in 2017. The average cost per meal in educational institutes’ ranges between USD ~ with variations depending on location, frequency, number of students and type of food being served.

Healthcare Catering Sector: The catering service includes food offered to in-patients and staff members of various hospitals, clinics and other private & public healthcare centers present in the country. Major healthcare caterers include CAS Food and Aerofood in 2017.

Future Projections

Indonesia catering market is expected to register a steady five year CAGR of ~% during 2017-2022 and to reach USD ~ million by 2022. Increase in the number of wedding/event halls, construction of new hotels with more number of ballrooms and meeting rooms, expected increase in the number of foreign tourists, rise in the number of healthcare centers with more number of in-patients and expanding industrial units demanding catering services will facilitate the growth in the market size.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/food-services/indonesia-catering-market/143885-11.html

