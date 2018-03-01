Increasing Strategic Alliances Driving the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market

“The recent years have witnessed increasing number of strategic alliances which is propelling the growth of Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market” says RNCOS

Bi-Specific Antibodies, the new class of highly potent and selective biological drugs are attracting a lot of interest from researchers worldwide. Their ability to sensitively discriminate between healthy and diseased tissues by combining the dual specificity of an antibody along with the cytotoxic effects of a drug is instilling fascination among big pharmaceutical companies.

In order to cash in on this new technology, pharmaceutical giants are indulging in strategic moves, such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions. According to the RNCOS report entitled “Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market Forecast to 2022”, most of these moves are being made in order to combine technologies and capabilities from other companies with inherent ones for the development of potent bi-specific double barreled antibody drugs.

Recently, in 2018, Pieris Pharmaceuticals announced multi-program immuno-oncology collaboration with Seattle Genetics. Under this collaboration, the companies intend to develop multi-targeted bi-specific immuno-oncology treatments for solid tumors and blood cancers. This goal of the companies will be achieved by combining Pieris’ Anticalin technology with select Seattle Genetics cancer-targeted antibodies.

In January 2018, Merus announced that it has granted Simcere Pharmaceutical Group an exclusive license to develop and commercialize in China three bi-specific antibodies. These bi-specific antibodies will be developed by utilizing Merus’ proprietary Biclonics technology platform in the area of immuno-oncology. Merus will retain the rights for these antibodies in regions apart from China.

Similarly, in November 2017, Zymeworks Inc. announced a licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Under this agreement, Zymeworks will provide Janssen with a worldwide, royalty-bearing license to research, develop and commercialize up to six bi-specific antibodies. These bi-specific antibodies will be directed against therapeutic targets of Janssen by using Zymeworks’ Azymetric and EFECT platforms.

Furthermore, in October 2017, Amgen entered into strategic immuno-oncology collaboration with CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. under this collaboration, the companies will develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bi-specific against the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. Observing the rise in the number of strategic alliances, the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market is anticipated to grow at a fabulous rate in the coming years.

