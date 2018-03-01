Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market 2018 with Focus on Competitive Landscape and Growth Factors

Market Scenario

Smart parking solutions are a need for today owing to the increasing number of vehicles and the lack of parking spaces. Many companies are investing into the smart parking management market. Streetline has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the global product line strategy leadership award for the year 2016. Streetline uses machine learning techniques to deploy hybrid smart parking platform in order to merge data that is collected for real time parking guidance and analytics. Streetline is considered to be a world leader in smart parking solutions and management.

North America region holds the largest market share of global hybrid smart parking platform market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on street and growing awareness about pollution measures in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies and better connectivity for real time data streaming.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4241

Hybrid smart parking platform market has been segmented on the basis of component, parking type, solution and application. The parking type segment is further bifurcated into on street parking and off street parking. On street parking refers to parking of vehicles along the streets whereas off street parking refers to parking of vehicles in the garages and parking lots. This is owning to the growing demand for smart city solutions and increasing need for parking space management in order to avoid traffic congestion and maintain better air quality by reducing the traffic problems.

Hybrid smart parking platform helps in optimizing parking resources with continuous streaming of data from streets. It offers real time analysis of data and accurate results on parking occupancy based on multiple data sources.

The global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 2,134 Million by 2023, at 18% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in hybrid smart parking platform market are – Streetline (U.S.), Libelium (Spain), Tata Elxsi (India), IPS Group, Inc. (U.S.), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Germany), NuPark (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of hybrid smart parking platform market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in hybrid smart parking platform market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing number of vehicles leading towards growing traffic concerns in that region.

Segments:

Hybrid smart parking platform market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Parking Type

On Street Parking

Off Street Parking

By Solution

Security & Surveillance

Valet Parking Management

Parking Reservation Management

License Plate Recognition

By Application

Government

Residential

Commercial

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hybrid-smart-parking-platform-market-4241

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Infrastructure Providers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Smart City

Government Organization

Software vendors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 HYBRID SMART PARKING PLATFORM MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENT

6.2.1.1 HARDWARE

6.2.1.2 SOFTWARE

6.2.1.3 SERVICES

6.2.2 BY PARKING TYPE

6.2.2.1 ON STREET PARKING

6.2.2.2 OFF STREET PARKING

6.2.3 BY SOLUTION

Continue…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com