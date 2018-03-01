Global Water Purifier Market (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022

The demand for water purifiers across the globe has been steadily rising due to the growing need to use water that is free from contamination for a wide range of applications including drinking, cooking, industrial processing, sanitation & sterilization etc. The rising population especially in developing countries, the discharge of industrial waste directly into surface water, contamination of ground water with chemicals, aging of drainage pipes and poor water management and conservation efforts have resulted in a sharp decline in the quality of water that is supplied through public networks. The contamination of water with dissolved solids, viruses and bacteria not only limits the usefulness of the water for use in irrigation, commercial activities and industrial operations but the consumption of such water results in the spread of water borne diseases including diarrhea, cholera, dysentery etc especially in villages where people are dependent on wells and public taps for water supply as well as in industrial centers where untreated sewage and factory waste are often dumped into nearby water bodies. Consumers across the globe are becoming increasingly sensitized to the issue of water contamination and have begun to increasingly rely upon water purifiers to remove harmful impurities from water.

As per the findings of “Global Water Purifier Market: Analysis By Type (Reverse Osmosis, Ultra Filtration, Ultra Violet, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022 – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, L. America), By Country (USA, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, KSA, UAE, Mexico, Brazil)” by Azoth Analytics the global water purifiers market is projected to witness robust growth of CAGR 10.30% in the forecast period 2017-2022.

There are three major types of water purifiers that are available in the market namely Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultra Filtration (UF) and Ultra Violet (UV). While gravity based UF purifiers are used to treat water with low total dissolved solids count, RO purifiers are used to treat highly saline water that contains heavy metals. UV purifiers are used to halt the spread of viruses, protozoa, bacteria and cysts that are capable of causing sickness when consumed. Additionally, water purifier companies are introducing multifunction or universal purifiers that combine the functions of RO and UV or RO, UF and UV to provide customers with an all in one purification device that is capable of treating any water source. The type of purifier that is purchased by the end user depends upon the levels of contamination present in the water supply, the type of contaminants presents in the water as well as the budget of the customer. Additionally, some water purifiers require regular maintenance and access to electricity for optimal functioning which will influence the purchasing decision of customers as well.

While the water purifiers market has been growing across the globe, the developing nations in the Asia Pacific and Latin America have emerged as the markets with high growth and expansion potential owing to limited number of safe potable water options in these countries. Additionally, countries in the Arabian Peninsula with their desert climate, low annual rainfall, limited surface water but long coastlines are fast emerging markets due to their high dependence on seawater desalination. These regions also have one of the fastest growing populations in the world, are rapidly industrializing and are encouraging Public Private Partnerships in the development of water technology and infrastructure to improve access to water and sanitation for residents. In the long run these markets will emerge as major sources of revenue for the global water purifiers industry.

Published in February 2018, the report “Global Water Purifier Market: Analysis By Type (Reverse Osmosis, Ultra Filtration, Ultra Violet, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022 – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, L. America), By Country (USA, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, KSA, UAE, Mexico, Brazil)” provides valuable insights into the factors that have driven water purifier demand around the globe, the emerging areas where the water purifier industry has the potential to expand along with some of the challenges faced by the companies in the international water purifier market. This report is intended to provide industry insiders and potential investor’s the necessary tools, figures and statistics, backed by extensive primary and secondary research, to enable them to make sound decisions with regards to profitability and potential investment destinations in the international water purifier market.

http://azothanalytics.com/report/consumer-retail/global-water-purifier-market-analysis-by-type-reverse-osmosis-ultra-filtration-ultra-violet-others-by-end-user-residential-commercial-industrial-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-forecast-to-2022-r15156

Contact us at:

Azoth Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 120 4298 235

Email: azothanalytics7@gmail.com

Site: http://azothanalytics.com/