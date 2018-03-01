Global Waste Management Software Market Size, Overview, Competitive Status Trend and Recent Developments 2017- 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Waste Management Software Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Management of waste has been a critical concern for the sustainable growth of a country. Waste management is a process of collection, transportation, and disposal of sewage, garbage, and other waste products. Waste management is essential for controlling different types of pollution such as water, air, soil etc. Food waste is biodegradable and can be used for production of compost. Additionally, waste generated from hospitals and other industries can be recycled. Therefore, proper management of waste is important. Waste management software is used by waste management organizations to plan waste storage, transportation, and disposal and to implement strategies for recycling of materials. The software is used to manage communication with customers and contracts as well as billing and payments.

Increase in smart city initiatives and strict regulations and compliances for the protection of environment are driving the global waste management software market. Moreover, governmental norms and regulations to curb greenhouse gas emissions is expected to boost the waste management software market. Furthermore, initiatives undertaken by the governments to create awareness regarding waste management through various advertisements, programs, and social networking sites are projected to enhance the global waste management software market during the forecast period. However, high initial cost of waste management software and issues related to accuracy are hampering the growth of the market. Trend for the global waste management software market include development in software system to improve overall efficiency. This factor is anticipated to expand the waste management software market globally.

The global waste management software market can be segmented on the basis of software type, component, technology, application, and geography. Based on software type, the waste management software market can be divided into waste hauling software, waste tracking software, route management software, scale software, recycling software, maintenance software, and others. The global waste management software market can be bifurcated, in terms of component, into cloud-based software and on-premise software. In terms of technology, the waste management software market can be classified into Bluetooth, real-time locating systems (RTLS), radio frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi, and others. Wi-Fi technology is projected to be in high demand due to its capability of serving an increasing number of clients with the existing equipment. On the basis of application, the waste management software market can be categorized into retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and others. Geographically, the waste management software market can be fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Countries in North America comprising the U.S., Mexico, and Canada constitute the dominant share of the waste management software market in the region. This is due to the presence of a large number of RFID and RTLS providers based in U.S. Furthermore, Europe is estimated to be among the major adopters of waste management software during the forecast period. The waste management software market in Europe is in its promising stage. Due to strict regulations imposed by the European Commission for management of waste, the waste management software market in the region is expected to experience continuous growth. Additionally, Asia Pacific is also projected to witness substantial growth in the global waste management software market. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, Singapore, and India have started working on smart city projects supported by the rise in adoption of technology in these countries. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the leading producer of metropolitan solid waste. This contributes the waste management software market in the region.

The global waste management software market is highly competitive, characterized by a number of multinational manufacturers. Software companies are focusing on providing innovative solutions for waste management. Competition in the waste management software market is projected to intensify during the estimated period due to rise in demand for waste management software. Key players operating in the waste management software market include TRUX, Enablon (Wolters Kluwer), iTouchVision, Crowd, Inc., ISB Global, SoftExpert, Carolina Software, Inc. Intelex Technologies, Enviance, Inc., TMW Systems, Inc., Chemical Safety Software, Geoware Inc., and Terralink Systems Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

