Global Third-Party Logistics Market Key Applications & Investments 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The recent study provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for Third-Party Logistics which combines current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment opportunities. It offers a quantitative analysis of the industry starting from 2018 and ending in 2025 to allow stakeholders to capitalize on the existing opportunities in the market.

The report also goes on to offer extensive analyses of various products, applications, and end users in the global market for Third-Party Logistics. It further attempts to uncover the different trends and prevailing opportunities across geographies. They prominent companies operating in the market have been profiled in the report and their strategies to expand have been studied too. Their sales and revenues have been studied as well. In his manner the report provides a thorough peek into the competitive landscape of the market.

The report on the global market for Third-Party Logistics incorporates the positive and the negative factors influencing its trajectory. It has been analyzed using the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the global Third-Party Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Third-Party Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson

CJ Korea Express

Dachser

The Third-Party Logistics market has been segmented depending upon type, material, application, and end-user. The report tries to gauge the segments that hold out maximum promise for keen players. Geographically, the market has been divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in each region been extensively covered.

Using analytical tools, namely Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT Analysis, the report examines the degree of competition, opportunities, and threats in the global market for Third-Party Logistics. Overall, it provides an in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Third-Party Logistics. It presents all the information, gathered after thorough primary and secondary research in digestible chunks through the use of graphs and charts. This would enable readers to spot trends easily and make use of the exhaustive information for framing useful strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Third-Party Logistics

1.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Third-Party Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

2 Global Third-Party Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CEVA Logistics

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Third-Party Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 DB Schenker

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2018)

Table Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Global Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure United States Third-Party Logistics Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure EU Third-Party Logistics Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Japan Third-Party Logistics Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure China Third-Party Logistics Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure India Third-Party Logistics Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Southeast Asia Third-Party Logistics Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Table Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2018)

Figure Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue Market Share by Type in 2017

Figure B2B Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure B2C Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

