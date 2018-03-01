Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size, Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2017 – 2026

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Pediatric Radiology Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The incidence of birth traumas continues to grow uncontrollably, lowering the life expectancy of infants across the globe. An increase in the average spending of parents on pediatric care is indicative that there is a growing need to avoid new-born infants from being infected with diseases and physical deformities during or at the time of birth. In addition, post-birth abnormalities in children is also emerging as a grave concern that has prompted an essential access to pediatric diagnostics and medical imaging. Radiology techniques are being used to detect physical damages in new-born babies. The use of pediatric radiology devices has played an instrumental role in early treatment of young infants during their fragile health conditions.

Transparency Market Research has developed an exclusive forecast study gauging the future prospects of pediatric radiology. The report offers objective information on how the demand for pediatric radiology devices will evolve in the near future. The report has been developed by procuring data on sales of pediatric radiology devices from each market player. Latest trends in medical device manufacturing and technological advancements in the field of pediatrics and radiology have been assessed for market size forecasting. The report puts forth presumptive scenarios on how the global pediatric radiology market will expand during the period, 2017-2026.

From qualitative insights to quantitative analysis, this study comprehensively breaks down the evolution of pediatric radiology markets and weighs their growth potential under multiple parameters and plausible conditions. With respect to qualitative data, the report has analyzed the factors influencing the growth of global pediatric radiology market. Adoption drivers, manufacturing restraints, growth opportunities and industry trends are identified and studied to ascertain the dynamics of global pediatric radiology market.

The report has further provided analysis on global pediatric radiology device supply chain. Cost structure and pricing of these devices is also studied to identify demand-supply trends. Insights on raw material sourcing strategies have been provided. The report also delivers an intensity map that traces the presence of market players across different geographies.

Leading pediatric radiology device manufacturers have been profiled in this report to understand a holistic competition backdrop of the global pediatric radiology market. Current market standings of these players have been revealed. With an unbiased approach, the study has also revealed the strategic developments of pediatric radiology device manufacturers. A detailed competition assessment is one of the biggest advantage of availing this report.

Key sections in the report offer segmental analysis and forecast on the global pediatric radiology market. The report has analyzed the global pediatric radiology market on the basis of product type, end use, modality, and region. Additional information of country-wise market size forecast and cross-segmented analysis is also offered in the report.

The key advantage of availing Transparency Market Research’s forecast report on global pediatric radiology market is understanding the competitors and tapping new markets. Furthermore, leading segments and least-lucrative sub-segments have been revealed in the inferences provided in the report. This information can help pediatric radiology device manufacturers in planning their next steps towards future market direction.

1. Global Economic Outlook

2. Global Pediatric Radiology Market – Executive Summary

2.1. Global Pediatric Radiology Market – Opportunity Analysis

3. Global Pediatric Radiology Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Pediatric Radiology Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Pediatric Radiology Market Definition

3.2. Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1. Global Pediatric Radiology Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Global Pediatric Radiology Market Dynamics

3.4. Supply Chain

3.5. Cost Structure

3.6. Key Regulations

3.7. Top trends in Medical Imaging

3.8. Exposure factors and Radiation Protection

3.9. Distribution of average annual radiation exposure for the world population

3.10. Radiological procedures performed in children (0-15 years)

3.11. PESTEL Analysis

3.12. Product Lifecycle

3.13. Service Provider List

3.14. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

4. Global Pediatric Radiology Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

4.1. Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2012-2026

4.1.1. Ultrasound Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2. MRI Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.3. X-Ray Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.4. Computed Tomography Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2. Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size and Forecast By End User, 2012-2026

4.2.1. Hospitals Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

