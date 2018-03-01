Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled” Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market“

Mobile satellite services (MSS) market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on global mobile satellite services market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market: Scope of the Study

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators and trends of market. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provides an overview about the global mobile satellite services market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the mobile satellite services (MSS) market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.

Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market: Key Segments

The report segments the market on the basis of access type, service type and end-use verticals. Based on access type, the market can be segmented into aeronautical MSS, land MSS, maritime MSS, personal MSS and broadband MSS. Based on service type, the market is segmented into voice service and data service. Data Service segment is anticipated to contribute major share in the global MSS market. End-use vertical is segmented into oil & gas, media & entertainment, mining, military & defense, aviation, government, transportations, automotive and others. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global mobile satellite services market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the mobile satellite services market. The comprehensive mobile satellite services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological, along with the current market dynamics affecting mobile satellite services (MSS) market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the mobile satellite services market, growth trend of each segment and region. It also include companies’ strategies, financial information, SWOT analysis and developments in the company profile section that helps them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrant, threat of substitute and degree of competition in the mobile satellite services market. This report also provides the comprehensive value chain analysis for the mobile satellite services market. It explains the various participants including raw material supplier, manufacturers and distribution channel of the value chain operating in the market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players profiled in the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market report include Echostar Corporation, Ericsson AB, GlobalStar Corporation, Inmarsat Inc, Intelsat, S.A., Iridium Communications, Inc., ORBCOMM, Inc., Singtel Satellite, Telstra Corporation Ltd., Tesacom, Thuraya Telecommunications Company and ViaSat Inc among others.

The global mobile satellite services (MSS) market is segmented as below:

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Access Type

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Maritime MSS

Personal MSS

Broadcast MSS

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Service type

Data Service

Voice Service

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Media & Entertainment

Mining

Military & Defense

Aviation

Government (Disaster Management)

Transportation

Land

Rail

Marine

Automotive

Others

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Australia

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

