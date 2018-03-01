Global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report Up To 2025

The LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report studies the global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies market, analyzes and researches the LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Nokia

Alcatel-Lucent

EE Limited

Cisco

Ericsson

AT&T

Huawei

Samsung

NTT Docomo

LG

ZTE

SK Telecom

Royal KPN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Coordinated Multi-Point Technology

Relay Technology

Carrier Aggregation Technology

Other

Market segment by Application, LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies can be split into

Mobile Video

Connected Cars

Cloud Applications

IoT Applications

Other

Table of Contents –

Global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies

1.1 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Overview

1.1.1 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market by Type

1.3.1 Coordinated Multi-Point Technology

1.3.2 Relay Technology

1.3.3 Carrier Aggregation Technology

1.3.4 Other

1.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Mobile Video

1.4.2 Connected Cars

1.4.3 Cloud Applications

1.4.4 IoT Applications

1.4.5 Other

2 Global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Nokia

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Alcatel-Lucent

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 EE Limited

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Cisco

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Ericsson

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 AT&T

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Huawei

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Samsung

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 NTT Docomo

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 LG

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 ZTE

3.12 SK Telecom

3.13 Royal KPN

