Global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report Up To 2025

The LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
This report studies the global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies market, analyzes and researches the LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Nokia
Alcatel-Lucent
EE Limited
Cisco
Ericsson
AT&T
Huawei
Samsung
NTT Docomo
LG
ZTE
SK Telecom
Royal KPN
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Coordinated Multi-Point Technology
Relay Technology
Carrier Aggregation Technology
Other
Market segment by Application, LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies can be split into
Mobile Video
Connected Cars
Cloud Applications
IoT Applications
Other
Table of Contents –
Global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies
1.1 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Overview
1.1.1 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market by Type
1.3.1 Coordinated Multi-Point Technology
1.3.2 Relay Technology
1.3.3 Carrier Aggregation Technology
1.3.4 Other
1.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Mobile Video
1.4.2 Connected Cars
1.4.3 Cloud Applications
1.4.4 IoT Applications
1.4.5 Other
2 Global LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Nokia
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Alcatel-Lucent
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 EE Limited
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Cisco
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Ericsson
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 AT&T
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Huawei
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Samsung
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 NTT Docomo
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 LG
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) Mobile Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 ZTE
3.12 SK Telecom
3.13 Royal KPN
…
