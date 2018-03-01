Global Fundus Camera Market: By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023

Globally, the market for fundus camera has been growing at a swift pace on the back of rising prevalence of retinal disorders, rising healthcare awareness and rising disposable incomes. Apart from these factors, rising eye care facilities in hospitals, increasing number of ophthalmologist as well as surging number of hospital and clinics drive high demand of fundus camera.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Fundus Camera Market By Type (Mydriatic, Non-Mydriatic, Others), By End User (Ophthalmology Centre, Ophthalmic & Optometrist offices, Others), By Portability (Handheld, Tabletop) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.12% during 2018 – 2023.

The Non Mydriatic fundus camera has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and also during the forecast period on account of rising health awareness related to retinal screening particularly in developing countries including China, India, etc., rising healthcare expenditure as well as rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global fundus camera market in 2017.

The report titled, “Global Fundus Camera Market By Type (Mydriatic, Non-Mydriatic, Others), By End User (Ophthalmology Centre, Ophthalmic & Optometrist offices, Others), By Portability (Handheld, Tabletop) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Fundus Camera Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global fundus camera market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Fundus Camera Market by Type (Mydriatic, Non Mydriatic, Others), By Portability (Tabletop, Handheld), By End Users (Ophthalmology Centre, Ophthalmic & Optometrist Office, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia.

