Global Education ERP Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2018-2025

The Global Education ERP Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

This report studies the global Education ERP market, analyzes and researches the Education ERP development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

SAP AG (Germany)

Blackbaud (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Dell (U.S.)

Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.)

Ellucian (U.S.)

Jenzabar (U.S.)

Infor (U.S.)

Unit4 Software (Netherlands)

Foradian Technologies (India)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Service

Market segment by Application, Education ERP can be split into

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Table of Contents –

Global Education ERP Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Education ERP

1.1 Education ERP Market Overview

1.1.1 Education ERP Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Education ERP Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Education ERP Market by Type

1.3.1 Solution

1.3.2 Service

1.4 Education ERP Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Kindergarten

1.4.2 K-12

1.4.3 Higher Education

2 Global Education ERP Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Education ERP Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 SAP AG (Germany)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Blackbaud (U.S.)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Dell (U.S.)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Ellucian (U.S.)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Jenzabar (U.S.)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Infor (U.S.)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Unit4 Software (Netherlands)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Foradian Technologies (India)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Education ERP Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

…

