Global Cutter Staplers Market Projected to Grow at 8.8% CAGR to Reach US$ 4.36 Bn by 2025

The global cutter staplers is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, according to the new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Cutter Staplers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast, 2017 – 2025” projects the global market to reach a valuation of US$ 4.36 Bn by the end of 2025.

The demand for cutter staplers impacted by a range of broader and specific factors. Investment in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries is boosting the demand for cutter staplers. Many countries in developing regions are investing in revamping their healthcare infrastructure. This has led to an increase in the procurement of healthcare equipment, which turn has provided an impetus to the growth of the market.

Cutter staplers are widely used in surgical procedures and their efficacy over traditional sutures is boosting their adoption among healthcare professionals. The cutter staplers are widely used in sealing and closing both internal and external wounds and it is likely that demand will continue to grow at a steady pace during the assessment period.

The report offers detailed segmentation and analysis on the basis of type, use, application, end user, and region. By type, the key segments include open stapler and endo stapler. The key application segments include abdominal surgery, gynecology, and thoracic surgery. The end user segments include hospitals, specialty clinics, and surgical centers.

Endo staplers continue to be the leading segment on the basis of type, with rising endoscopic surgeries necessitating their adoption. In addition to endoscopic surgeries, endo staplers are also widely used in gynecological and pediatric surgeries. By end use, abdominal surgery accounts for a leading revenue share of the market, and the status quo is likely to remain unchanged during the assessment period.

In a bid to give readers detailed insights on the key growth markets, the report offers a detailed region-wise segmentation and analysis. The report segments the market into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa. According to the report, North America continues to be the leading market for cutter staplers. The demand for cutter staplers in North America is concentrated in the US, whereas Canada accounts for a miniscule share. Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a lucrative market for cutter staplers on account of rising investment by government and private players. Some of the key companies profiled in the report include Frankenman International Ltd., Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Purple Surgical International Ltd.

