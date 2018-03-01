Global Cryptocurrency Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Cryptocurrency Market”

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4330

The “Cryptocurrency Market (Component – Hardware (FPGA, GPU, ASIC, Wallet, Others), Software (Mining Platform, Blockchain, Coin Wallet, Exchange); Type – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP), Litecoin, Dashcoin, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025”, report provides analysis of the cryptocurrency market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the cryptocurrency market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Netherlands, the U.K., Singapore, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Cryptocurrency Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. It also provides an overview about the key market indicators given across the five geographical regions. Under the porter’s five forces analysis section, a brief analysis of the level of competition within the cryptocurrency industry is given and business strategy is provided in order to determine the competitive attractiveness and intensity of the cryptocurrency market. The report also includes key industry developments covering significant advances made by leading market players over the period of time.

Global Cryptocurrency Market: Segmentation

On the basis of component, the market has been divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment is sub segmented into FPGA, GPU, ASIC, wallet, and others. The software segment is further classified in to mining platform, blockchain, coin wallet, and exchange. In terms of market share, in 2016, hardware was the highest revenue generating segment and software segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

By type, the global cryptocurrency market is divided in to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP), Litecoin, Dashcoin, and others. Bitcoin segment is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period owing to its significant acceptance in various applications.

Global Cryptocurrency Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides competitive landscape of the cryptocurrency market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016. The cryptocurrency market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in the market.

Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, BitFury Group Limited, Alphapoint Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Xilinx Inc., BitGo, Ripple and BTL Group Ltd. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

For More Info about This Report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/cryptocurrency-market

The global cryptocurrency market is segmented as below:

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Component

Hardware

FPGA

GPU

ASIC

Wallet

Others

Software

Mining Platform

Blockchain

Coin Wallet

Exchange

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Type

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Ripple (XRP)

Litecoin

Dashcoin

Others

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

Netherlands

The U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Have any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4330

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/