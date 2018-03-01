Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market: APEJ to Remain the Most Lucrative Region Globally

The global consumer electronics packaging market is witnessing robust growth in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). China and India are among the leading markets for consumer electronics packaging in APEJ. These insights are according to a new research report “Consumer Electronics Packaging Market: Tough Competition Between North America & Western Europe for Second Position in Terms of Market Share: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” that has been added to Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

According to the report, demand for consumer electronics is likely to be driven by advances in the parent market. The global consumer electronics industry is on a solid footing, with demand for smartphones, TVs, smart fitness products, smart watches, and smart home appliances witnessing steady demand. The growth in the parent market is influencing the demand for consumer electronics packaging positively.

Consumer electronics manufacturers are focusing on protecting their fragile products with high quality packaging. The emergence of the e-commerce as a dominant retail channel has meant that demand for durable and sturdy packaging has further increased. Consumer electronics products are prone to damage during transportation, and it has become necessary to adopt packaging that protects it over long distances.

In addition to offering detailed analysis on the consumer electronics packaging market, the report also includes segment-wise analysis on the market. The market has been segmented into product type, material, application, and region. By product type, corrugated boxes continue to remain sought-after among end-users. The report estimates this segment to hold a revenue share of nearly 23% by the end of 2027. By application, demand for packaging is highest in the mobile phone segment. The report projects the mobile phone application segment to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 8.4 Bn by the end of forecast period. By material type, paper and paperboard remains one of the most lucrative, and is expected to hold a revenue share of over 60% by 2027-end.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) remains one of the leading markets for consumer electronics packaging globally. The growth of the market in APEJ is concentrated in China and India. Rising disposable income, combined with availability of affordable consumer electronics products are among the key factors that have driven the demand for high quality packaging in the region. The report projects APEJ to account for over 40% revenue share of the market by the end of 2027.

The key companies profiled in the report include Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, UFP Technologies, Inc., Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Co., WestRock Company, Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd., Dunapack Packaging Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, DS Smith Plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Pregis Corporation, Dordan Manufacturing Company, International Paper Company, Universal Protective Packaging, Inc., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Neenah Paper Inc., Plastic Ingenuity Inc., and JJX Packaging LLC.

