Global Automotive Camera Market Forecasted to Show Impressive Revenues of US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026

A fresh insightful report on global market for automotive camera has been publicized to the wide repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), and titled as “Automotive Camera Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026”. The study offers a complete perspective on global automotive camera market’s evolution throughout the above-mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). As per the research key findings, advancements in camera technology coupled with impelled production output are likely to reduce the cost of automotive cameras drastically, thereby propelling its adoption and increasing sales revenue globally.

Market Overview and Forecast Assumptions

To elaborate further, the research gives a whole new wide view of the markets based on its growth and development in different regions of the world like Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan etc. ; these are analyzed in terms of market revenue. This 170-page report consists of restraints faced by the market, drivers of new opportunities of the market that will be available in the coming years.

According to the predictions, growth of the global automotive camera market is expected to remain remarkable throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Also, US$ 5,000 Mn revenues will be gained from sales of automotive camera around the world by 2026-end. Presently, more players are paving their way to grasp shares in the automotive camera market.

Some of the prime factors supporting market growth are as follows:

The research explains that growth of the global automotive camera market is largely being fueled by demand for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors (CMOS image sensors). These sensors deliver an improved experience by providing a broad-angle view of the environments.

In the present time, increasing demand for advanced technologies in automobiles is a prime factor contributing in market growth. Also, a vital feature of automotive cameras is that they are mainly incorporated in Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which offers improved safety systems of vehicles.

On the basis of geographical outlook, research finds that Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are anticipated to continue as the most profitable markets for automotive camera. This is because of the increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population which have fuelled demand for passenger vehicles as well as luxury vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems.

For a clear understanding, the global automotive cameras has been segmented into product type, vehicle type, application and technology. Growing demand for cameras such as thermal camera, infrared camera and digital camera in commercial vehicles is further expected to boost growth of the automotive camera market.

Later, the competitive landscape offered in the report is a valuable resource for readers, as it helps in gauging the complete competitive scenario in the market. At present, key market participants include Continental AG, Qrontech Co. Ltd., Ambarella, Autoliv Inc., Valeo Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Ficosa International S.A., Transcend Information Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

