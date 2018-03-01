Global Air Cargo Security Equipment Market: Asia Pacific Expected to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share

A new research study highlighting the key trends and developments in the air cargo security equipment market has been added to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Air Cargo Security Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” offers holistic analysis and forecast on the global market. According to the report, the global air cargo security equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 29 Bn by 2025.

The report offers detailed analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are impacting market growth. According to the report, authorities around the globe are boosting their security apparatus on account of rising threat of terrorism. Geo-political tensions, along with past incidents of plane hijacking and mid-air explosions have made it important for every item to be scanned before it is loaded on a plane. As the global geo-political scenario remains volatile, government and airport authorities are focusing on investing in fool-proof security equipment. This is likely to provide an impetus to market growth during the assessment period.

In addition to the global threat of terrorism, adoption of air cargo security equipment market is also growing on account of increasing emphasis on preventing smuggling of illegal drugs. Global drug trade is worth billions of dollars, and smugglers are finding ingenious ways to transport drugs from one country to another. Detecting these concealed items entails highly sophisticated security equipment, and manufacturers are prioritizing product innovation to consolidate their position.

The report has segmented the global market on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, the key segments include X-ray systems and human-heartbeat detection systems. By application, the key segments include advanced personnel screening, aviation checkpoint solutions, and air cargo security screening. The region-wise analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. According to the report, Asia Pacific is the leading market for air cargo security equipment market, accounting for one-fourth share of global revenues.

The report also profiles leading companies operating in the air cargo security equipment market. Some of the leading companies operating in the market include ADANI, C.E.I.A. S.P.A., ENSCO, Inc., EAS Envimet Group, American Science and Engineering, Inc., Gilardoni S.P.A., Rapiscan Systems, L3 Security & Detection Systems, Nuctech Company Limited, and Smiths Detection Inc.

