Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size, Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The report on the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in the prevalence of cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, and increase in prevalence of diabetes across the world are the major drivers of the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market.

The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market with respect to the segments based on therapeutics & diagnostics types, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and its opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market is segmented as therapeutics & diagnostics. The diagnostics segment is again sub-segmented into blood tests, endoscopic ultra-sonography, magnetic resonance imaging [MRI], and CT scanning. The market size and forecast, in terms of value, for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The country wise market size and analysis for each segment in terms of value has been provided in the report. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also profiles major players in the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include – Abbvie, Inc., Allergan plc, Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG, Digestive Care, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cilian AG, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AzurRx Biopharma, Inc. and others.

The global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market is segmented as given below:

Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market, by Type

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Blood Tests

Endoscopic Ultra-sonography (EUS)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

CT Scanning

Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

