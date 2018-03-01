Estimated revenue of Global Veterinary Software Market from 2017 to 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Veterinary Software Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Veterinary test is a medical process which involves the diagnosis and prevention of disease in animals and their treatment. This branch is gaining importance due to increase in animal population, increasing animal health expenditure, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their revenue levels in developed countries. Veterinary practitioners use software systems to perform their operations with improved efficiency. This software system manages information of patients, treatment planning, and scheduling. It helps doctors, nurses or technicians to deliver treatments efficiently. This software is able to manage patient communications, influx, and payments. Besides, it provides an integrated system which enables users to accept payments, enter transactions, create customer invoices, and manage discounts. Veterinary software providers offer solutions for the management of single or multi-veterinarians for large animals, small animals, or mixed specialty practices.

The driving factor for the global veterinary software market is rise in occurrence of zoonotic diseases. Increasing occurrence has driven the demand for animal monitoring services and health diagnostics, which is anticipated to increase the demand for veterinary software over the estimated period. The implementation of integrated software systems for treatment and diagnostics is predicted to grow over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in adoption of pet animals fuels the growth of the veterinary software market. Additionally, increasing product innovation and integration of additional functions by top companies in this market further increases the demand. For instance, Timeless Veterinary Systems, Inc. has introduced a new teleradiology platform. The company has offered veterinary radiologists with an affordable first-class system to manage their entire online consulting service. However, the lack of government initiatives and awareness is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, high initial cost of veterinary software is restraining the growth of this market.

The global veterinary software market is segmented on the basis of software products, software delivery model, end use vertical, practice type, and geography. Based on software product, the market is segmented into practice management software, electronic medical records (EMR) management, imaging software and others. On the basis of software delivery model, the market can be segmented into cloud based deployment and on premise. In terms of end use vertical, the market is sectioned into veterinary hospitals or clinics, and laboratory. It is expected that applications in veterinary hospitals or clinics will grow at a rapid rate due to the rise in usage of veterinary software to improve care quality. The global veterinary software market is divided on the basis of practice type such as small animal, mixed animals, large animal, equine, food producing animals, and others. It is estimated that the food-producing animals segment holds the largest revenue share due to growing demand for these food products by consumers.

Geographically, the veterinary software market is fragmented into North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. North America occupies the largest market share for veterinary software. This is due to advanced healthcare IT infrastructure and presence of well-established companies in this region. Additionally, countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India see substantial growth in the global veterinary software market owing to the growing demand for veterinary practice management and increase in pet adoption in this region.

The market for veterinary software is highly competitive in nature. The market is dominated by key market players such as VIA Information Systems (VCA Company), Patterson Companies Inc., Idexx Laboratories, Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Hippo Manager Software, Inc., Vetz GmbH, Onward Vet, Esaote SpA, Clien Trax, Animal Intelligence Software, Inc., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH (OR Technology), Britton’s Wise Computer, Inc. and others. The industry is observing fierce competition due to rising demand for practice management test. The growth in this market is due to collaborative research initiatives, geographical expansions, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions. Companies are heavily investing in research and development for veterinary software development to maintain competitiveness.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

