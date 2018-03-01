Estimated revenue of Global Utility Communication Market from 2017 to 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Utility Communication Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Utility communication is a set of technologies and devices used to coordinate various parts of a complicated utilities distribution system. It monitors & controls grid equipment, measures network performance, and delivers real-time information. Advancement in IT systems led to the development of automated distribution networks for utilities (power, energy, etc.) for efficient functioning of modern power systems. The utility communication market is expected to witness significant growth across the world in the near future owing to automation requirement. This communication system allows well-regulated and efficient transfer of utilities such as power or gas.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1602869

The utility communications network is a two-way communication process between all of the data points across the utility. To avoid an ecosystem of fragmented communication networks, utilities around the world are investing heavily to improve communications infrastructure. This infrastructure supports demand response (DR), distribution automation (DA), and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), fueled by regulatory requirements, government grants, and the high cost of inefficiently delivering energy.

With distributed power generation and the evolution of smarter grids gaining popularity, communication is becoming even more important in the world of utilities. Utilities are establishing to seek ample communication solutions to help manage their multi-vendor, multi-technology networks. Many utilities are struggling to extract value from existing systems because of the problems in managing multiple advanced metering infrastructure platforms. Sudden increase in power consumption, with no corresponding expansion of generation and transmission capacity, have led to increasing demand for utility communication systems around the world.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1602869/utility-communication-global-industry-market-research-reports

Growth in renewable generation and distributed resources has led to the exponential development of utility communication systems. Along with renewable resource generation, smart cities projects around the globe are anticipated to garner increased adoption of utility communication during the forecast period. Majority of the countries in the world are focusing on the implementation of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) which includes the installation of smart meters and other electronic devices that enable two-way communication and data transfer between end-users and utilities. Factors such as wrong billing, theft and fraud of power, late payments, and meter reading costs are influencing the shift from traditional metes to smart meters. These factors are anticipated to propel the demand for utility communication over the forecast period. However, the utility industry is a highly regulated industry and this is a major factor hindering the growth of this market.

The global utility communication market can be segmented based on technology type, utility type, and region. In terms of technology type, the market has been bifurcated into wired communication (power line carrier, optic fiber, Ethernet) and wireless communication (RF mesh, mobile network). Based on utility type, the market can be segmented into power generation, natural gas, water & sewage, and oilfield communication.

The global mobile utility communication market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute major share in the utility communication market during the forecast period. Adoption rate of utility communication solutions in North America is comparatively high when compared with other regions. Asia Pacific is among the fastest growing markets for utility communications, owing to high demand for utility communications technologies in the region. Moreover, rising demand for smart grid and smart cities infrastructure in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India are driving the market toward growth. Europe is expected to show significant growth in the utility communication market over the forecast period. South America and Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to contribute toward growth of the market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/1602869

Some of the major players active in the development of utility communication solutions include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Digi International, Inc., Siemens AG, Milsoft Utility Solutions, Inc., ABB, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Omicron Electronics GmbH, and RAD Data Communications Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz