Enjoy Beauty Built to Last with Triline Quality Door Systems Phoenix 45™ Door System

Customers can enjoy beauty built to last with Triline Quality Door Systems’s Phoenix 45™ door system. Triline Quality Door Systems is an Australian provider of beautiful, durable door systems.

[TASMANIA, 02/03/2018] – Triline Quality Door Systems is an Australian provider of beautiful, high-quality door systems. Their latest offering, the Phoenix 45™ Cavity Slider, is an elegant, space saving solution designed for sliding doors. The Phoenix 45™ can hold doors up to 45kg in weight and is suited for both residential and light commercial applications.

The system is incredibly versatile, and can hold both single or double doors. Using a single Phoenix 45™ track, single doors can slide to one side, while double doors can slide on either side of the opening.

Space Saving Features

The Phoenix 45™ door system offers unique space saving features – traditional swing doors require additional space for door clearance, while cavity sliding doors maximise space using a cavity on either side of the door opening. This gives customers more usable space, which can be occupied, for example, by a table or other furniture.

Triline Quality Door Systems’s Phoenix 45™ is manufactured to meet a range of standard doors, with customised options available for non-standard doors.

Durable and Easy to Install

The Phoenix 45™ is simple to install with all components cut to length. Each Phoenix 45™ roller has four wheels with precision bearings, and a unique ‘Double J’ track design to keep them engaged at all times. This feature prevents the door from jumping off the track ? a common problem of other single rail systems.

The four wheel rollers are incredibly smooth and quiet, with an optional soft close mechanism available upon request. To ensure its strength and durability, each of the precision bearings have been tested to 100,000 cycles. The system also offers a cast nylon body for strength.

The Phoenix 45™ features slim 32mm pelmets for a minimalist, aesthetically pleasing door. This system is available in four different finishes, including architraves, flush finish, P25 or P50.

Triline Quality Door Systems designed the Phoenix 45™ to be durable yet elegant, for beauty made to last.

About Triline Quality Door Systems

Triline Quality Door Systems is an Australian company that provides internal sliding door solutions that meet the perfect balance of functionality and high class aesthetic appeal. Founded in 1996 by Stuart Colledge, the company aims to satisfy customer needs with excellent products and support services.

Learn more at https://triline.net.au.