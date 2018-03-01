Energy Harvesting Trees Market Analysis, Global Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers, Profits & Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Solar trees are designed and constructed to be reliable and to be lasting for long period of time. The multi converter systems connected to the leaves are sealed in protective casing. The solar tree has a flexible stem, which can rotate in any direction and can produce energy from wind like a natural tree. Additionally, solar and wind powered trees can provide plugins for electric vehicles and hybrids of the near and distant future. Increasing energy, and the growing population to fulfill the increasing demand of energy source, drives the market of energy harvesting trees towards growth.

The market has been analyzed based on components, Technology, application and end-use in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. On the basis of components, the market segments are Nanoleaves, Long Tower, LEDs, Batteries and other. On the basis of Technology it includes Photovoltaic (PV), Thermovoltaics (TV) and Piezovoltaic (PZ). On the basis of application, it is segmented into commercial and residential purpose. Globally, Asia-Pacific market has emerged as the growing region followed by North America and Europe. Major factors that have driven the Global Energy Harvesting Trees Market are growth of requirement of land is very less, eco-Friendly nature and others.

Energy Harvesting Trees Market, by Technology

On the basis of technology, the market segments are Photovoltaic (PV), Thermovoltaics (TV) and Piezovoltaic (PZ) and others. As compared to technologies of energy harvesting, the piezoelectric energy harvesting industry is growing rapidly. Leaves, stems, and twigs comprise nano-piezovoltaic material, which can generate electrical energy from solar, wind, tides and rain energy. Many countries are adopting this method of energy harvesting, which is used in areas of high traffics such as highways, city roads, and footpaths, which gives big output. Furthermore, Photovoltaic panels are placed at different levels on branches, which are made of steel and can dramatically reduce the amount of land needed for developing solar parking. The falling cost of photovoltaic panels in recent years has made solar power much more viable, which attracts more investment in the growing regions

Key players

The key players in global energy harvesting trees market are

Solar Botanic,

Creative Smart Innovations,

Lucid Management Group,

Green World Investor,

Envision Solar,

Spotlight Solar

The Energy harvesting trees market is segment based on component, technology, application and regions. On the basis of technology, Piezovoltaic (PZ) is expected account for the largest share in this segment.

