Display Material Market: Growing Adoption Into Automotive Ecosystem

​OLED display material is used in the mobile devices, media players and digital cameras, and in the televisions. It engages active matrix for the purpose of addressing pixels and uses a definite type of thin film equipment in which organic compound form electroluminescent materials. The growth of display material market is highly reliant on the rising demand of high end consumer electronics mainly into television application and growing adoption into automotive ecosystem.

Continuously increasing regular screen size and the resolution of the television units is acting as a major growth driver for the display material market. Therefore, the growing adoption of the OLED display technology and its increasing application is also one of the key factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of display material market during the forecast period. OLED technology is actually a light emitting diode which uses the organic compound as the electroluminescent layer; the organic compound normally uses generated light in response to the passage of the electric current .In addition, very high growth of the OLED and the quantum dot LCD is also anticipated to increase the demand of display material market in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the display material market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the display material market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the IP protection and exclusivity of the advanced and emerging display material. High power consumption of the IPS display for the purpose of improved screen clarity and faster drainage of the battery is acting as a major restraint for the display material market. Higher engineering complexity and high manufacturing cost makes it difficult to be installed in consumer electronics like low cost smartphone and entry level tablets; this is also one of the major restraining factor for the global display material market. Continuous demand for the very high quality and thin substrate sheet from the OLED display panel manufacturer is expected to drive the display material market in the coming years.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the display material market has been segmented on the basis of component, display technology and application. Based on the component the display material market has been segmented into six categories those are substrate, polarizer, liquid crystal, color filter layer, backlighting unit and other LCD materials. Based on the display technology the market has been segmented into two categories those are OLED & LCD. By application the display material market has been segmented into seven categories those are laptop, desktop, television, automotive, smartphones & tablets, signage and others .Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. By display technology, the OLED display segment is expected to capture largest market share in the forecast period. Rapidly growing demand of the high quality and the thin substrate sheet from the OLED display panel manufacturer is expected to create significant opportunity for display material market. Geographically, the global display material market is mainly driven by APAC region. Presence of the industry leaders and manufacturing of largest stack of the OLED panel has been driving the market of display material in APAC.

Some of the leading players operating in the display material market includes Samsung , LG Chem , Sumitomo Chemical , Corning , Nitto Denko , Universal Display Corporation , Merck , Asahi Glass , Idemitsu Kosan , Dow DuPont, Toray , DIC Corporation , Hodogaya Chemical and JSR Corporation among others among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

